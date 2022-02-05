Parents stage protest against school

Parents of students studying in Government Elementary School, Karumachirai, near Avinashi, on Saturday staged a demonstration against the personnel from Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) school healthcare initiative alleging inappropriate medical check-up of children in the school.

According to the police sources, a male doctor conducted the check-up for the students of Classes I to III on February 1 and the parents submitted a petition to Deputy Director of Health Services K. Jegadeesh Kumar claiming that the doctor carried out physical check-up of girl students in the absence of a woman teacher or healthcare personnel and that the parents were not informed about the check-up.

On Saturday, the Kunnathur police and officials from the Health Department held talks with the parents after the demonstration and no police complaint was lodged, the sources said. Dr. Kumar said that the RBSK doctor was professionally qualified and that no adverse complaints regarding his conduct during the medical check-up were received..