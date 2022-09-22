Parents should monitor their children, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday urged parents to monitor their children in order to save them from the menace of drugs. He added that the DMK government will not save students from drugs.

Participating in a public meeting organised by the AIADMK to mark former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s birth anniversary, Mr. Palaniswami said that AIADMK faced many hurdles after MGR’s death and after Jayalalithaa’s death. The DMK tried to destroy the AIADMK on these two occasions, but their attempts failed. DMK is afraid of our recent protest against the electricity tariff hike, which has shaken them.

Listing out the schemes implemented during the AIADMK regime between 2011-2021, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that the DMK stopped many schemes brought by the AIADMK regime, including giving free laptops to students.

In the latest Assembly elections, the AIADMK alliance won 10 seats in Salem district, proving that Salem is an AIADMK fort. There is a chance for Assembly elections to be held along with Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Palaniswami, referring to Mr. Stalin as a puppet Chief Minister, said the present government only inaugurates projects brought by us. Law and order was allegedly worst in the State and every day murders, thefts and robberies are taking place. Drugs are sold everywhere, including near educational institutions, and people belonging to the ruling party are allegedly selling drugs. Parents should monitor their children. Many suicides are taking place due to online gambling, but the DMK was not showing any interest in banning the same, the former Chief Minister said.

Listing out the property tax hike and electricity tariff hike for households and industries, Mr. Palaniswami said this is a bonus for people voting DMK. Without media support, the DMK government could not survive. The media is not ready to debate the wrongdoings of the DMK government. AIADMK is a democratic party, and anyone could become a leader. After me, another cadre will become leader of the party. To save their assets, the DMK MPs allegedly did not raise any demands of the State in parliament. Mr. Palaniswami added, “I urge the public to vote for AIADMK alliance in the Lok Sabha elections and help us win all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.”