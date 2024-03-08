Parents seeks reasons for Coimbatore Corporation school student’s death

March 08, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Parents of a Class I student of a Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation school have sought investigation into the circumstances that led to her death on Thursday, following hospitalisation due to stomach ache.

R. Bhuvaneswarai (31), wife of Rajamani from Lakhmi Mill Colony at Varadharajapuram near Singanallur, lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police station after her six-year-old daughter Thiya Sri, Class I student of a Corporation school at Iyer Layout at Singanallur, died.

The Singanallur police registered a case based on her complaint on Thursday. As per the First Information Report, the girl complained of stomach pain to her parents around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. She was taken to a nearby private hospital and later admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The parents told the doctors that she used to consume ferrous sulphate folic acid tablets provided from school. After detailed examination, doctors told the parents that the child had a tumour in her stomach. The girl died despite treatment at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The FIR said that the parents did not have any suspicion in their daughter’s death. However, they wanted the police to investigate and find the reason for her death, it said. The police registered a case under 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Singanallur MLA K.R. Jayaram and Coimbatore north MLA Amman K. Arjunan visited the parents.