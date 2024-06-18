Several parents in Coimbatore district have expressed dismay at their children being denied admission under Right To Education (RTE) quota by private schools due to the norm that “Parents seeking RTE seats for entry-level classes can only apply to schools located within one km of their residence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This regulation, mandated by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department since 2021, remains unchanged despite repeated requests from parents for relaxation.

In nearly all 328 RTE-covered private schools in Coimbatore, at least 10 students have been denied admission in each institution due to this rule. “This leaves many seats empty, creating a loophole for schools to deny free education,” said K. Kadirsamy, a parent in Singanallur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worsening the situation, several private schools in the district demand additional fees to offset the tuition fee waiver for RTE students. The RTE Act mandates that private schools allocate 25% of their seats for children from disadvantaged backgrounds without charging tuition fees, with the State government providing compensation.

However, since the rule does not mandate waiving additional costs, schools charge students for extra books, science lab, computer science classes, clubs, sports teams, field trips, and other co-curricular activities.

“This year, the school is charging us ₹15,000 for lab fees and ₹2,500 per term for additional reference books. We cannot afford this, especially since the school gave very short notice and no extra time to make the payment,” said a parent of an student covered under the Act in Pollachi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, on June 18, 2024, a group of parents from the same school visited the District Collectorate to highlight the discrimination against RTE students. “Our child is labelled as an ‘RTE student’ and made to sit separately. When we call the administration with queries, they hang up if we identify as ‘RTE parents,’” a parent said.

In response, a senior official from the District Private School Education Office acknowledged that a few parents and students have faced these issues, but claimed they have not received widespread complaints. “We will first inquire with the school to understand the issue. Based on our findings, appropriate action will be taken,” the official said.

However, parents have found this response unsatisfactory. “Every year, we encounter this issue, and the response is always the same. It seems that because they are private schools, they can get away with anything,” another parent said.

Educationists proposing solutions have referenced the Andhra Pradesh model for RTE admissions: “In Andhra, students within one km get first preference, 3 to 5 km get second, and 8 km get third. This fills seats and ensures fairness,” said V. Easwaran of Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.