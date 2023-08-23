August 23, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ward 40: Vadavalli & Veerakeralam (West Zone) Councillor name: R. Bathmavathi (DMK) Councillor contact number: 8925514040 Main areas: Selvam Nagar, V.N.R Nagar, Vembu Avenue, Ragavendra Gardens, Thondamuthur Road, Veerakeralam, Siruvani Road (part) Voters: Female - 7,438; Male - 7,218; Others - 1, Total - 14,657 Issues: Muddy roads, open dumping of waste, anganwadi lacks toilets Civic body services and infrastructure: Public toilets in three areas, Corporation middle school, community hall, stormwater drain, underground drainage work, bus shelters, street lights installed

To stop open defecation by children near a temple on Pongaliyur Road in Veerakeralam, the residents of Ward 40 have requested the local authorities to set up toilet facilities.

Even as an area bordering the district, the ward comprises mostly middle-income communities with a majority of the residents living in apartment complexes.

According to shopkeepers and residents, many of their children study at the anganwadi centre, located close to a temple, a community hall, and a Corporation Middle School, and has an Integrated Child Development Services Centre.

P. Senthilkumar (46), a resident of the area who works in a workshop, said, “Children of nearly every parent in the locality study in the anganwadi. Apart from this, the centre also distributes nutrition kits for new mothers and babies, vaccination, and medicines. Further, it is close to a school and a temple, Thus, it is important to maintain cleanliness surrounding the area. So, many avoid open dumping in this location.”

But, the workers in the centre take the children to openly defecate close to a tree in the location which is unhygienic, he alleged.

An official in the Health Department of the Coimbatore Corporation said that a proposal to construct toilets for the anganwadi was sent a few weeks ago to the State government and is awaiting approval.

“Once the civic body gets the nod and is sanctioned funds, works will begin. Presently, the teacher and worker have been told to take the students, roughly 20 in strength, to the community hall to use toilet facilities. Officials will monitor this regularly,” he said.

Underground drainage and road

As this is a part of the added area of the Corporation in the West Zone, works are on to have an underground drainage system in the Vadavalli area of this ward.

Councillor R. Bathmavathi said, “Storm water drains were constructed worth over ₹5 lakh, using Councillor’s funds. At present, work is going on close to Siruvani Road. Once it is done, road works will commence in the areas.”

Apart from this, since a few pockets are densely populated, a tender will be floated to lay roads in Rajayogam Nagar, Aravind Garden, Selvam Nagar and Kannappa Nagar soon at a cost of roughly ₹3 crore, she said

