Parents seek justice for newborn’s death

Demanding justice for the death of a newborn at the District Headquarters Hospital, relatives came to the Collectorate with the body on Monday.

According to the relatives, on July 3, Ramani (25), wife of Ganesh (27) of Sampath Nagar, was admitted to the GH for delivery. On Monday morning, she developed labour pain and doctors said only caesarean could be performed as the baby’s condition was serious.

The relatives said the doctors told them that the baby died after the delivery. When they asked the doctors the reason for the death, they refused to answer. When the relatives attempted to enter the Collectorate, police personnel stopped them and took them to the GH.

Tahsildar Balasubramaniayam, Town DSP Raju held talks with the parents and relatives and assured them that an inquiry by Revenue Divisional Officer would be sought for. Later, RDO Premalatha arrived at the hospital and held talks with the parents.

It was decided to conduct a postmortem after which the baby’s body was shifted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.