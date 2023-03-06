Parents seek appointment of teachers in government model school in Erode

March 06, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

Parents of students studying in Std. 1 to 5 at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam demanded appointment of adequate teachers and submitted a petition to the district administration here on Monday.

In their petition, the parents said 520 students are studying in the English medium in the school that is 150 years old. Though eight teacher posts were sanctioned, they were not posted in the last four years and four teachers from other schools were on deputation in the current academic year.

At the end of the year, they will also be moving to their respective schools and teachers will not be available to handle the classes, the petition said.

Parents said that in the absence of permanent teachers, the education of their wards will be affected, they said and wanted the Directorate of Elementary Education to fill the vacancies at the earliest.

It may be recalled that on February 21, parents along with their children staged a protest outside the school demanding appointment of adequate teachers. The protest was withdrawn after police officers informed them that since the model code of conduct was in force for the byelection, authorities cannot give assurance and asked them to make a representation after the byelection.