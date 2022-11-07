Parents seek action against lathe workshop owner for their son’s death in Erode

The parents of a 17-year-old boy, who died while at work on Sunday, submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police here on Monday demanding action against a lathe workshop owner, who they allege was responsible for their son’s death.

R. Harishankar of Kandasamipalayam in Sivagiri was studying first year undergraduate course at a private college in Tiruppur district and used to do part time-work at a lathe owned by Rajkumar. On Sunday, Rajkumar, Harishankar and a few others were involved in roof work at a house. Harishankar fell down and was taken to the Government Hospital at Sivagiri, where doctors declared him dead.

The parents and relatives claimed that Harishankar died of electrocution and the lathe owner had failed to provide safety gear to their son during work. They demanded action against the owner and staged a protest in front of the hospital. Sivagiri police informed them that action would be initiated based on the postmortem report and pacified them. Later, the body was shifted to the Government Hospital at Perundurai for postmortem.

The deceased’s parents submitted a petition to the SP demanding action against the lathe owner.