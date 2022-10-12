Parents refuse to send wards to government school in Erode, demand basic amenities

Police personnel were posted at the Government High School at Kunnanpuram in Talavadi hills as parents refused to send their children to school demanding basic amenities, in Erode, Tamil Nadu on October 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Parents of over 100 students refused to send their children to the Government High School at Kunnanpuram on Wednesday, demanding basic amenities, adequate classrooms, and posting of teachers.

Of the 142 students studying from classes VI to X, only eight girl students who are staying in the hostel attended the school. As many as 134 students from Panahalli, Palayam, Jerahalli, Eranahalli and a few other habitations did not turn up at the school for the day.

Parents said that of the three teachers, one teacher was on long medical leave, while one teacher was the headmistress in-charge and was away on official work frequently. “Only one teacher was present for all the students from classes VI to X and not even a single student passed in all the subjects in the quarterly examination”, they said.

Parents said that only one toilet is available for all the 68 girl students in the school and there are no workers to maintain it. Further, after refurbishment of the school, no additional classrooms were constructed and the students were accommodated in the available classrooms. “Classes for students of class VIII and IX were conducted in a room”, they claimed.

They said their repeated petitions to the district administration failed to yield any result and they were forced to take a decision for the benefit of their children. “Until teachers are appointed, we will not send our wards to the school”, the parents said.

Officials from the School Education Department visited the school and said they plan to appoint three teachers temporarily. Police personnel were posted to prevent untoward incidents.