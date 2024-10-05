Parents refuse to receive youth’s body

Claiming that a 24-year-old youth who took his life was falsely accused of sexual assault, his parents and relatives refused to accept his body for the third day at Perundurai on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, Ranjith of Kanjikovil, who worked at a private company in the area, was accused of sexual assault by a 50-year-old woman colleague in September. Kanjikovil police registered a case and arrested him on September 10. He was released on bail, but insisted that he was falsely accused. On Thursday, he ended his life.

The body was taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and a postmortem examination was completed. But, claiming that the accusations against Ranjith were false, his parents and relatives refused to receive his body. Perundurai Deputy Superintendent of Police Gokul Krishnan and Inspector Deivarani held talks with the protestors who demanded action against the woman and her brother, as well as the police officer who failed to conduct a proper investigation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.