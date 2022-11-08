Parents refuse to receive son’s body, demand employer’s arrest

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
November 08, 2022 18:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Claiming that the lathe workshop owner is responsible for the death of their 17-year-old son and demanding action against him, the parents refused to receive the body and staged a protest outside the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Harishnakar of Kandasamipalayam in Sivagiri, a first-year college student, died of electrocution while doing part-time work at a house on November 6. His parents claimed that their son was not provided safety gears by the owner during work.

They submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police on Monday demanding action against the owner and also staged a road roko outside the hospital. The police pacified them and the protest was withdrawn.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Tuesday, the parents and relatives refused to receive the body after post-mortem and staged a protest outside the hospital. They said that only if the lathe owner was arrested, they would receive the body. Police personnel were posted to prevent untoward incidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app