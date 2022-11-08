Parents refuse to receive son’s body, demand employer’s arrest

Claiming that the lathe workshop owner is responsible for the death of their 17-year-old son and demanding action against him, the parents refused to receive the body and staged a protest outside the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Harishnakar of Kandasamipalayam in Sivagiri, a first-year college student, died of electrocution while doing part-time work at a house on November 6. His parents claimed that their son was not provided safety gears by the owner during work.

They submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police on Monday demanding action against the owner and also staged a road roko outside the hospital. The police pacified them and the protest was withdrawn.

On Tuesday, the parents and relatives refused to receive the body after post-mortem and staged a protest outside the hospital. They said that only if the lathe owner was arrested, they would receive the body. Police personnel were posted to prevent untoward incidents.