Parents receive son’s body after talks

The body of a 17-year-old boy, who died of electrocution on November 6, was buried at his village here on Wednesday.

R. Harishankar of Kandasamipalayam in Sivagiri, a first-year college student, died while doing part-time work at a house. His parents claimed that their son was not provided safety gears by the owner during work and demanded the arrest of the owner. They refused to receive the body and staged various protests.

On Wednesday, Revenue Divisional Officer Satheesh Kumar and revenue officials held talks with parents and relatives at their village. The boy’s father Ravi, 42, is working as a conservancy worker on a contract basis at Kollankovil town panchayat and they wanted his job to be regularised. They also wanted free house site patta for the family, initiate action against persons who employ boys in dangerous works and provide round-the-clock police protection in the village for 15 days.

Officials said that their demands will be taken up with officials concerned. At 5 p.m., relatives received the body from the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. The body was taken to the village and buried amid tight police security.