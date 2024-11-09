 />
Parents receive body of 15-year-old girl amidst suspicion over death

Published - November 09, 2024 06:02 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Parents of a 15-year-old girl, who raised suspicions regarding her death, received her body after assurances of further action on Saturday.

According to police, S. Monika from Vasuvapatti in Chithode, working at a textile shop, befriended R. Sunil, 22 of R.N. Pudur via social media. On Thursday 7 November, the two were on their way back from Kargekandi in Bargur Hills on a two-wheeler. At 4.30 p.m., while nearing Oosimalai, Sunil allegedly braked abruptly, causing both to fall onto the road. While Sunil sustained minor injuries, Monika was seriously injured. She was taken to the Government Hospital in Anthiyur for first-aid, before being transferred in an unconscious state to the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode, where she died at 9 p.m. Her body was then kept in the mortuary.

On Friday, Monika’s mother lodged a complaint with Bargur police who, after conducting inquiries, registered a case under Section 281 and 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and arrested Sunil.

However, the victim’s parents and relatives suspecting foul play in her death, refused to accept the body and demanded a proper inquiry. Police assured the family that the exact cause of death would be established upon receiving the postmortem report and promised appropriate action. The body was then sent to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy, and on Saturday, after the autopsy, was handed over to the parents.

Published - November 09, 2024 06:02 pm IST

