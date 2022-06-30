Coimbatore

Parents protest against dilapidated condition of school building in Salem

The parents of students enrolled in Classes IV and V of a government primary school at Naduvaneri, near Elampillai, staged a road roko on Thursday urging the authorities to construct a new school building.

The school with over 200 students was constructed 50 years ago. Students of Class I to III were recently shifted to the new building, while classes for IV and V continued in the old building. On Thursday, while the parents went to school, they found the roof ceiling in a dilapidated condition.

Demanding a new building classes IV and V, the parents staged a road roko on Kakapalayam-Elampillai Road. The Magudanchavadi police and block development officials visited the school and held talks with the parents. They were assured of constructing a new building within six months. The parents later withdrew the protest.  


