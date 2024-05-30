Parents of under-age children in Coimbatore riding two-wheelers warned of action

Action will be taken against parents who let their children below 18 years to ride motorcycle without obtaining licence, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said on Thursday during a road safety awareness programme.

The city police had roped in magician Dhaya for performing blind -folded ride on a motorcycle from Gandhipuram to R.S. Puram to drive home the importance of preventing road accidents that take place due to not wearing helmets and drunk driving.

The purpose behind the exercise was to reinforce the point that while a magician could drive blind-folded safely on the road with intense practice, the issue of not wearing helmets and drunk driving was inevitably fraught with life-threatening consequences, the Commissioner said.

Citing the performance of a few magic tricks on the occasion by Mr. Dhaya, the Commissioner said it was meant to strike a parallel to how online fraudsters could easily trick people capitalising on their gullibility.

Buttressing the importance of wearing helmet and the hazards of drunk driving, Mr. Dhaya said rescuing a grievously injured motorist in the event of an accident for hospitalisation may not mean much since the treatment will not be effective with alcohol content in the body.

R. Rohit Nathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Coimbatore City, said such awareness programmes were necessitated by increasing instances of accident deaths of motorists, mostly youths, due to not wearing helmets and drunk driving.

K.T. Manisenthilkumar, Chief Operating Officer of Royal Care Hospital, which sponsored the event, said an imperative need has arisen to save young lives, against the backdrop of the highest number of accident deaths being reported from the region due to failure to adhere to road safety norms.

