GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Parents of under-age children in Coimbatore riding two-wheelers warned of action

Published - May 30, 2024 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
 Commissioner of Police V.V. Balakrishnan flagging off the blind-folded motorcycle ride of magician Dhaya in Coimbatore on Thursday.

 Commissioner of Police V.V. Balakrishnan flagging off the blind-folded motorcycle ride of magician Dhaya in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Action will be taken against parents who let their children below 18 years to ride motorcycle without obtaining licence, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said on Thursday during a road safety awareness programme.

The city police had roped in magician Dhaya for performing blind -folded ride on a motorcycle from Gandhipuram to R.S. Puram to drive home the importance of preventing road accidents that take place due to not wearing helmets and drunk driving.

The purpose behind the exercise was to reinforce the point that while a magician could drive blind-folded safely on the road with intense practice, the issue of not wearing helmets and drunk driving was inevitably fraught with life-threatening consequences, the Commissioner said.

Citing the performance of a few magic tricks on the occasion by Mr. Dhaya, the Commissioner said it was meant to strike a parallel to how online fraudsters could easily trick people capitalising on their gullibility.

Buttressing the importance of wearing helmet and the hazards of drunk driving, Mr. Dhaya said rescuing a grievously injured motorist in the event of an accident for hospitalisation may not mean much since the treatment will not be effective with alcohol content in the body.

R. Rohit Nathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Coimbatore City, said such awareness programmes were necessitated by increasing instances of accident deaths of motorists, mostly youths, due to not wearing helmets and drunk driving.

K.T. Manisenthilkumar, Chief Operating Officer of Royal Care Hospital, which sponsored the event, said an imperative need has arisen to save young lives, against the backdrop of the highest number of accident deaths being reported from the region due to failure to adhere to road safety norms.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.