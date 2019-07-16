Parents of sexual abuse victim given compensation

District Collector K. Rajamani presented a cheque for ₹3 lakh paid as compensation to the parents of the victim in the Thudiyalur child sexual abuse case here on Monday.

The parents were accompanied by D. Sudha, State committee member of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA). “The funds announced by the government is not sufficient,” she said, adding that the AIDWA requested Mr. Rajamani to pay a higher amount as compensation.

Ms. Sudha also said that the Collector asked the victim’s mother, who was seeking a government job, to submit her education certificates to the Thudiyalur Tahsildar. “The victim’s mother has studied up to Class X,” Ms. Sudha said. Both of them, the parents, were previously working as contract labourers and the AIDWA has sought a permanent government job for at least one of them, she said.

On March 25, a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered on the outskirts of Coimbatore. A 32-year-old man named Santhosh Kumar was arrested on March 31 by the Thudiyalur All Women Police in connection with the case.