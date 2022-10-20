Parents of college student killed in accident end life in Coimbatore

The parents of a college student from Vadavalli in Coimbatore, who was killed in an accident near Thondamuthur last month, ended their lives.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Shankar (46) and his wife Nandhini (45) from Gajalakshmi Nagar at Navavur Pirivu near Vadavalli. Their son Ravi Krishna (18) was among the three students who died in the accident at Thennamanallur near Thondamuthur on September 9.

The police said the death of the only son left the couple in a state of deep shock. They took the extreme step on Wednesday, following which they were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. While Nandhini died on Wednesday, Shankar died on Thursday.

Ravi Krishna, his friends Adarsh and Nandanan were killed after the pickup truck they travelled in plunged into an abandoned open well at Thennamanallur on September 9 morning.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

Jewellery unit worker steals over 1 kg gold

The Variety Hall Road police are on the lookout for an employee of a jewellery unit for stealing over 1 kg of gold from his workplace. The police said Pramod Vitthal Bhosle (20), a native of Maharashtra, stole the gold from the jewellery unit on M.N.G. Street where he worked. The theft took place between 9.15 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the police, jewellery unit’s owner M. Mohan Kumar used to give the key to an employee, namely Nova, after closing the unit at night. As usual, Mr. Kumar gave the key to Mr. Nova on Wednesday night. He complained to the police that Bhosle got the key from Mr. Nova on the pretext of starting work early on Wednesday. However, when Mr. Nova went to the shop, he could not find Bhosle. Surveillance camera visuals showed Bhosle stealing gold and leaving the shop.

Police on lookout for woman peddler

The Ramanathapuram police are on the lookout for a woman who was allegedly involved in peddling ganja. The accused has been identified as A. Mubeena (38), a resident of Seventh Street at Arul Nagar near Kannappa Nagar. According to the police, the woman, her accomplices Mohammed Rashik (20) of Kavundampalayam and P. Bala (25) of Madurai district came to a deserted place near a private college on Sungam – Ukkadam bypass with ganja on Wednesday evening. The police, based on specific information, rushed to the spot. They managed to apprehend Rashik and Bala while Mubeena escaped. The police seized 21.5 kg of ganja from the two persons who were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody.

In a separate case, the R.S. Puram police arrested N. Murugaboopathy (33) of J.J. Nagar at Edayarpalayam with 1.2 kg of ganja. He was apprehended with the contraband from a location on Thadagam Road on Wednesday. The police said Murugaboopathy was already involved in four cases in the city, including two for drug peddling. He was remanded in judicial custody.