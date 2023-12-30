Parents missing MGNREGA work owing to SMC meeting can seek extra day of work 

December 30, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated December 31, 2023 01:05 am IST - Coimbatore

The Education Department has announced that workers who miss out on a day’s wage under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), owing to School Monitoring Committee (SMC) meetings, can demand an additional day of work.

The initiative is aimed at addressing concerns over income loss among parents, as highlighted by S. Keerthana, of Karur, who said, “Each time I applied for an extra day of work, my application was rejected because SMC meeting is not considered a valid reason.”

Under the Right to Education Act, SMCs are mandated to have 20 members, with 15 being parents or guardians of students and compulsory representation from underprivileged sections. Data from the District Education Departments reveal that in Coimbatore, SMCs have at least 13% representation from parents working under the MGNREGA, while Salem and Karur show this representation ranging between 15% and 25%.

J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary, School Education Department, said, “The Act says that work can be demanded for 100 days by a household. If they have to attend an SMC meeting, they can ask for work for another day as the cap is 100 days in a year.”

However, parents show varying levels of awareness of this provision. More importantly, they voice concerns over the delay in processing their requests for extra workdays. Valli Prabhakaran, a wage worker in Coimbatore who lost 12 days of wages owing to SMC meetings and five days for personal reasons, emphasized, “There is no guarantee of an additional day of work due to the long wait list caused by a dearth of jobs.”

Additionally, parents highlight issues such as schools refusing to hold SMC meetings on Sundays and withholding attendance certificates.

Mandated meeting times from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. are perceived as inconvenient as well.