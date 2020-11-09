Parents from villages, hill areas want schools reopened

Erode

09 November 2020 22:44 IST

Cannot leave their wards at home and go for work, they say

A consultation with parents of students and representatives of parent- teachers’ association regarding reopening of schools for Classes 9 to 12 was held in 416 schools across the district here on Monday.

Arrangements were made in government, government-aided, private schools, Government Tribal Residential Schools for the conduct of the meeting. The parents were instructed to wear masks and sanitise before entering the premises. In most of the schools, parents were present at 10 a.m. and the school head explained the safety measures that will be in place when classes resumed. Parents’ concern over the safety of their wards was also answered during the meetings and parents were given a slip and asked to give their opinion over reopening of schools.

Sources in the education department said that parents in most of the schools located in villages and hill areas wanted the schools to be reopened as they cannot leave their wards at home and go for work. They stressed that their livelihood is affected and they were forced to take their wards with them to work. Likewise, parents in hilly areas of Bargur and Kadambur, wanted schools to be opened as there are no active cases in the hilly areas.

Chief Educational Officer R. Balamurali told The Hindu that over 55% of parents have expressed their opinion either in-person or through letters. He said that only after consolidation of the opinions from all the schools, the exact numbers could be known.

Salem Staff Reporter adds

In Salem, Chief Education Officer T.Ganesh Moorthy said that the meetings were held in 600 schools, including 292 government schools and the responses were collected from parents of 1,74,918 students studying between class 9 and 12. He said that the responses were collected in person and over the phone.

In Namakkal, the meetings were held at around 360 schools. Chief Education Officer P.Ayyanan said that a resolution was passed in all government schools thanking the State government for providing 7.5% quota in medical studies for government school students.

According to officials, among the parents, about 60% opposed reopening schools while about 65% parents opined in favour of reopening schools for class 10 and 12 students here.

In Dharmapuri, District Collector S.P. Karthika took part in the session held at Avvaiyar Government Girls Higher Secondary School and heard opinions of parents along with Chief Education Officer Geetha.

Ms.Karthika said that their opinions would be taken to notice of the government and appealed to parents to extend cooperation for whatever decision the government takes regarding reopening the schools. In Krishnagiri, the meeting was held at 460 schools.