Parents can complain against schools demanding full fees

The district administration in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Salem said on Wednesday that parents could lodge complaints against schools if the institutions compelled them to pay 100 % fees for the lockdown period.
Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani said complaints could be e-mailed to ceocbe1feescomplaint@gmail.com if any private school demanded a fee greater than 40% of that of the previous academic year. All complaints received through this mail address will be investigated, he said.
The Madras High Court in July permitted private schools in the State to collect only 40% of the fees that was fixed for the academic year 2019-20.
Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said parents of students of schools in Tiruppur could mail their complaints to schooleducationtiruppur@gmail.com.
In Salem, Collector S.A. Raman said parents can send their complaints to ceosalemfeescomplaint@gmail.com. Demanding 100 % fee would be in violation of the court order. If the complaints were found to be true, show cause notices would be issued to the institution and stern action taken against them, he said.
