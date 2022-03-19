Parents asked to participate in meeting on school management committees today

A meeting that aims at creating awareness among parents on the importance of school management committees (SMCs) that focus on ensuring quality education and developing schools will be held in 1,281 government schools in the district on Sunday.

The School Education Department had recently launched ‘Nam Palli Nam Perumai’ (Our School Our Pride) initiative that aimed at restructuring SMCs with the involvement of parents and community. The SMC will have 20 members for which a parent will be the head. The committee will focus on increasing student enrolment, ensuring regular attendance for students, improving infrastructure in the school and ensuring a conducive environment for learning.

In a release, Chief Education Officer M. Ramakrishnan said the Right to Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, mandated SMC in all the government schools for developing them and ensuring quality education. Newly elected members would be trained to ensure that the committee functioned effectively, he added.

On Sunday, meetings would be held in the 1,281 government schools comprising all primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools and parents were requested to participate without fail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., he added.

The CEO said the meeting would create awareness among the parents on the importance of SMC, contribution of the committee towards developing the school and electing the president and other members of the SMC.

New SMCs would be formed in all the schools and the committee would meet in the first week of April, he said.