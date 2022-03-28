Parents alleged students made to clean toilets, premises in Erode

The parents of students studying from Classes I to V at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Mullampatti Panchayat in Perundurai Panchayat Union have alleged that their children were forced to clean toilets and the school premises and demanded action against the teachers.

This comes after a video showing a Class IV student cleaning the toilet in the school went viral on social media on March 26. The student, when questioned by the unidentified person who shot the video, said that students who come to the school first in the morning everyday should clean the premises and they have been doing it for many years. After the video went viral, Block Educational Officer Amudha began inquiries.

On Monday, the boy and his parents came to the Collectorate during the weekly grievance meeting and submitted a petition to the officials. Parents told the reporters that they belong to the Adi Dravidar community and their child was asked to do cleaning works by the two teachers in the school where 15 students are currently studying. Later, a few students and their parents also submitted petitions to the officials stating that their children were forced to do the work for many years now. They demanded action against the teachers.