Parents allege private school demands fee for student admitted under RTE Act in Salem

April 24, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Salem

The parents of a boy, who was admitted in a private school under the Right To Education (RTE) Act, alleged that the school demanded fee for the student.

During the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, Tamil Nadu Makkal Urimai Katchi president Poomozhi came to the Collectorate with the boy and his parents and submitted a petition. The parents said the boy was admitted to the private school at Ammapet under the RTE Act in 2019 in LKG.

Now, the boy was into class III and the school allegedly charged ₹20,000 and was threatening to remove the boy from the school if not paid. Mr. Poomozhi said the school administration was not following the rules of the RTE Act and had received fees in the past. “So the district administration should take action on the school and ensure education for the boy in the school,” he added.

Alexander, a differently abled person from Panankadu near Omalur, staged a dharna at the Collectorate, alleging that some people prevented his family from taking water from a public tap and demanded water connection for his house. The police pacified him. Later, he submitted a petition to Collector S. Karmegam.

The Collector received 372 petitions from the public and 18 petitions from differently abled persons. The Collector also distributed welfare assistance to 42 differently abled beneficiaries to the tune of ₹6.14 lakh, including smart phones for 30 persons.

At the Namakkal Collectorate, Collector Shreya P. Singh received 491 petitions and instructed officials to take action on the petitions.