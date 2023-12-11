Parents allege foul play in daughter’s death

December 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ERODE

Alleging that their 29-year-old daughter was murdered by her husband and family, the victims’ parents along with relatives staged a protest on the premises of the district police office here on Monday.

Poorani of P. Mettupalayam in Bhavani Taluk was working at an IT company in Bengaluru when she entered a relationship with Madhankumar of Kavundapadi, Chinniyampalayam and married him in 2022 despite her parents’ opposition. Her parents alleged that she then delivered a baby, but their son-in-law refused to let them see the baby or their daughter. On October 10, they were informed that Poorani had fallen ill and died at the hospital, but they were not allowed to see the body. The parents then lodged a complaint with the Revenue Divisional Officer, who ordered the body to be shifted to the Erode Government Medical College and Hospital.

An autopsy confirmed that Poorani was strangled to death, and Madhan Kumar and his family appeared for an inquiry at Kavundapdi police station on November 15 and 16, after which they could not be traced. Poorani’s parents accused Madhan Kumar and his family of murdering their daughter and blamed the police for not taking no effort to trace them over the past month.

Additional Superintendent of Police A. Rajendaran held talks with the protestors and assured action, after which they submitted a petition and left the premises.