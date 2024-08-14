GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parents allege foul play in daughter’s death in Namakkal

Published - August 14, 2024 07:46 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging foul play in the death of their 16-year-old daughter, who was found dead in a hotel room in Kolli Hills, the girl’s parents and relatives staged a road blockade in front of the Namakkal Collectorate on Wednesday.

The victim, from Kalyani village in Puduchatram panchayat union, was in her second year of a hotel management course at a private college in Namakkal. She had been undergoing training at a private hotel in Kolli Hills for the past 10 days. On Tuesday night, she was found dead in her room, and the college management informed her parents. The body was subsequently taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Namakkal.

The parents, seeking answers regarding their daughter’s death, claimed that the college management had failed to provide them with any details. In response, they, along with their relatives, gathered in front of the Collectorate on Namakkal–Tiruchengode Road and staged a roadblock, disrupting traffic. Police officials spoke to the parents, who demanded the arrest of those responsible for her death. After assurances from the police that necessary action would be taken, the protest was withdrawn. Vehicle movement was disrupted for two hours before normalcy was restored.

