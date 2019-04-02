Parents accuse school of violating norms

Coimbatore

02 April 2019

Parents of students of Amrita Vidyalayam, Nallampalayam, on Monday petitioned the district administration alleging that the school violated norms by collecting fee in excess of what is prescribed.

The parents, who submitted the petition on Monday, alleged that though they had paid the tuition fee, the school refused to take the money meant for books and notebooks insisting that it would take the money only if they paid for shoes, socks, sports dress, school and lunch bags.

In the past 15 years, the school had not demanded money for the aforementioned items. Last year, it forced them to buy the items saying that they had purchased those items from the market and would take their consent before doing so for the next year. Their efforts to reach out to the school authorities did not materialise as the latter was not ready to meet them, the parents said.

The school forcing the parents to buy books and notebooks for ₹ 5,000 was unacceptable as the very items in the open market cost only ₹ 1,500. The ₹ 5,000 for books and note books along with a similar amount for shoes, socks, sports dress and the two bags pushed the annual cost of education by ₹ 10,000, which was a huge burden on parents. It was all the more taxing for parents if more than one child was a student of the school.

The parents further said that though a member of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights had written to the district administration and Chief Education Officer, Coimbatore, in this regard, the school continued to flout the norms. And, when they contacted the regional office of the Central Board of Secondary Education, Chennai, the officials there had clearly told them that they, the parents, were under no compulsion to buy books, note books or the other aforementioned items from the school. But the school continued to violate the rules.

In response to the parents’ petition, the Commission had said that the person it deputed to verify the allegations against the school found them to be true and asked the district administration to look into the following issues – the school collecting ₹ 50,000 as donation without issuing receipt, engaging private vehicles to ferry students and those vehicles having no safety features, having no student admitted under the Right to Education Act and the school collecting fee in excess of what is prescribed. The Hindu‘s efforts to reach out to the school management by calls and messages did not elicit a response.