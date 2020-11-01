Parent alleges disconnection of online class by school demanding pending fees

01 November 2020 00:08 IST

Coimbatore

A parent accused a private school of disconnecting online classes for his daughters demanding payment of pending school fees. The school administration denied the allegation.

The parent, on conditions of anonymity, told The Hindu on Saturday that his daughters were studying in LKG and Class I in The Indian Public School’s Tatabad and Kovilpalayam campuses respectively. A lawyer practising at the High Court in Chennai, he claimed that he faced financial constraints due to the COVID-19 lockdown and managed to pay the fees for the first term for his children. However, the school allegedly demanded additional fees in September for “breakfast, field trip and class photograph,” he claimed, even though his daughters did not attend the school as it remained closed due to the pandemic.

The High Court had recently ordered private schools in the State that for the academic year 2020-21, they may collect 75% of the fees collected in the previous academic year and that 40% can be received as advance fees while the rest could be collected only after the reopening, he noted. “As I did not get uniforms from the school, I asked them to consider the uniform fees as tuition fees,” he said, further claiming that the term fees along with the uniform fees came to “over 45%” of the total amount.

The school allegedly did not accept this and have been disconnecting the two students from the online classes since the first week of October, he claimed. The school management has not resolved the issue despite multiple requests for nearly a month.

Denying the allegations, a senior school official said that the school was “not forcing any parent” for payment of fees higher than stipulated by the High Court and that the online class was interrupted due to “technical issues.” The parent did not pay the 40% of the total fees as per the High Court order, the official alleged, adding that the school has reached out to the parent and awaiting his response.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said that he has directed Chief Educational Officer P. Usha and Revenue Department officials to resolve the issue at the earliest.