Parcel earnings of Salem Railway Division increase in August

Goods being loaded on to a parcel train at Salem.

SALEM

08 September 2021 00:22 IST

The parcel earnings of the Salem Railway Division have improved and the Division recorded an increase of over 12% in its earnings during August.

The Salem Railway Division has been operating special parcel services and dedicated parcel and goods trains to ensure free movement of goods during the pandemic period. Despite the pandemic, the Division has seen an increase in goods movement and in its earnings. Officials said they were also trying to attract new goods and destinations for delivery.

According to Railway officials, during August, the earnings through transportation of goods increased to ₹21.19 crore compared to the corresponding period last year. The Division transported 2,56,476 tonnes of goods during August alone while in August 2020, only 2,24,237 tonnes of goods was loaded and the Division earned ₹18.77 crore.

Petroleum products, cement, iron and steel blooms, containers and maize were transported from various stations and the Division recorded an increase of 14.38% in terms of quantity of goods loaded and 12.86% in revenue earnings compared to last August, the officials said.

They said 190 rakes were operated and new routes like Erode-Patna for transportation of goods were also launched. The Division also recorded increase in parcel loading during August. The Division loaded 3365.2 tonnes of parcel goods and earned ₹1.93 crore in revenue, an increase of 74.59% in terms of goods loaded and 81.48% increase in earnings compared to last August.