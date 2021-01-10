Parcel cargo express train to Rajkot flagged off

Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division A.G. Srinivas flagged off from Coimbatore North station on Friday a weekly parcel cargo express train transporting essential commodities to Rajkot in Gujarat.
Railway officials said the train will carry medicines, medical equipment, masks, food products, stationery and couriers.
The train will leave Coimbatore North on Fridays at 8 p.m. and reach Rajkot Junction on Mondays at 5 a.m.
It will halt at Vanjipalayam, Anangur, Udhna, Bharuch and Kankaria Junctions. While returning, it will leave Rajkot on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and reach Coimbatore North at 8.35 p.m. every Thursday, the officials said.
Customers may contact 81110 00199 and 81110 00195 for bookings.
NMR services cancelled
The Nilgiri Mountain Rail services have been cancelled following a landslide between Kallar and Hillgrove stations.
A release from Salem Railway Division said the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam special train (no.06136) and train no.06137 in the return direction on Sunday have been cancelled.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath