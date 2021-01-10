Parcel cargo express train to Rajkot flagged off

Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division A.G. Srinivas flagged off from Coimbatore North station on Friday a weekly parcel cargo express train transporting essential commodities to Rajkot in Gujarat.

Railway officials said the train will carry medicines, medical equipment, masks, food products, stationery and couriers.

The train will leave Coimbatore North on Fridays at 8 p.m. and reach Rajkot Junction on Mondays at 5 a.m.

It will halt at Vanjipalayam, Anangur, Udhna, Bharuch and Kankaria Junctions. While returning, it will leave Rajkot on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and reach Coimbatore North at 8.35 p.m. every Thursday, the officials said.

Customers may contact 81110 00199 and 81110 00195 for bookings.

NMR services cancelled

The Nilgiri Mountain Rail services have been cancelled following a landslide between Kallar and Hillgrove stations.

A release from Salem Railway Division said the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam special train (no.06136) and train no.06137 in the return direction on Sunday have been cancelled.