Parcel cargo express train service launched

Coimbatore

29 August 2020 19:23 IST

Salem Division of Southern Railway launched its first weekly parcel cargo express train from Coimbatore to New Delhi here on Saturday.

The cargo express will be operated between Coimbatore North Junction and Patel Nagar Junction in New Delhi.

Every Saturday, the train will originate from Coimbatore North at 10 a.m. and will reach Patel Nagar on Monday night, a release said.

During its return, the train will depart from Patel Nagar at 6 a.m. every Wednesday and will arrive at Coimbatore North Junction on Friday. The train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Renigunta and Nagpur junctions for loading of parcels.

Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division U. Subba Rao and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E. Harikrishnan along with other officials from the division flagged off the train at Coimbatore North Junction.

This is the first time-tabled parcel cargo express train service to New Delhi by Southern Railway, Mr. Harikrishnan told The Hindu. Comprising 15 parcel vans and two seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR) coaches, the train could carry 353 tonnes of goods. The train will mostly carry hosiery products, machinery, textile materials and eggs, he said.

The tender period for the train will be six years. “We (Salem Division) are expecting revenue of around ₹100 crore in these six years,” Mr. Harikrishnan said. Star Associates, a Salem-based private firm, has taken up the contract and will look after the aggregation of goods and collection of revenue from various parties for the train service, he said.

All loading workers were screened using thermal scanners and personal distancing was ensured by railway officials during the loading process. The workers were also provided with masks and hand sanitisers, he said.

“Even if other (passenger) train services are resumed, the parcel cargo train services will continue,” Mr. Harikrishnan clarified. Another parcel cargo train service between Coimbatore and Rajkot will be launched shortly, he said.

Mr. Harikrishnan invited manufacturing units and industrial associations to utilise the train service for transportation of goods. Customers may contact 81110 00199 or 81110 00195 for bookings.