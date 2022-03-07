Parasitoid released to control cassava mealybug at tapioca research station in Salem

Parasitoid Anagyrus Iopezi being released at the tapioca research station at Yethapur in Salem on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture University along with National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources released imported parasitoid at the tapioca research station here on Monday to control cassava mealybug.

As part of the measures to prevent yield loss due to mealybugs, the research institute has imported a parasitoid named Anagyrus lopezi from Benin for biological control of cassava mealybug. A field release function of the parasitoid was organised at the Tapioca and Castor Research Station at Yethapur here on Monday.

A.K.P. Chinraj, Namakkal MP, A.S. Krishnamoorthy, Vice-Chancellor (Acting), TNAU, Sunil Chandra Dubey, Assistant Director General (Plant Protection and Biosecurity), ICAR, New Delhi, C. Kathiravan, Managing Director of Sago Serve and other senior officials took part in the event.

TNAU along with National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources in Bengaluru have been studying measures to control the damages caused by mealybugs on cassava plants. The pests caused severe damage and yield loss in Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and other districts in Tamil Nadu in cassava plants.

According to officials, the parasitoid is being released after conducting tests and it has been proven to be successful in controlling mealybugs. A mass production unit was also inaugurated as part of the event here.