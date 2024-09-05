GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parambikulam dam full to the brim

Published - September 05, 2024 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Parambikulam reservoir near Pollachi has reached the brim and 3,600 cusecs of surplus water is being discharged into Kerala through the three sluices.

The dam with a full reservoir level of 72 ft received an inflow of 2,031 cusecs. As a matter of precaution and considering the safety of the dam and its structural stability, the authorities have started releasing 3,600 cusecs and this water will go through Kerala and drain into Arabian sea and 985 cusecs was being released into the tunnel to reach Thoonakadavu and it will pass through the contour canal of PAP.

With heavy rain lashing the Western Ghats over a fortnight, Sholayar has also reached the brim and the water level stood at 160.99 ft and Aliyar with the full reservoir level of 120 ft as of 8.30 a.m. on Thursday had 117.50 ft of water. Water is also being discharged into the river for the Chitoor irrigation.

Published - September 05, 2024 06:39 pm IST

