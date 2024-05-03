Parambikulam Aliyar Project: tail-end farmers in Kangayam-Vellakovil belt seek ECI intervention for proper water regulation in canal

May 03, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Elected representatives of Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP)-Vellakovil Branch Canal Water User Associations, who had boycotted the Lok Sabha election assailing “improper water regulation” by the Water Resources Department, have urged the Election Commission of India to prevail upon the authorities to carry out corrective measures.

Water release into the PAP’s Kangayam-Vellakovil branch canal, which covers 48,000 acres, is being carried out as an annual ritual, compromising the provisions of the PAP Act 20/ 1993, P. Velusamy, president, PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangayam-Vellakovil) Water Conservation Association, said in a representation to the Chief Election Commissioner, New Delhi.

There is rampant water theft along the length of the canal, and the elected representatives are unable to answer to the legitimate demands of farmers. “We are feeling betrayed and helpless,” Mr. Velusamy said, explaining the reason for the surrender of voter identity card to Kangayam Tahsildar on April 18, the day before the Lok Sabha election.

Since the Tahsildar who had agreed to discuss the issue after June 4 had refused to give an assurance in writing, the farmers had surrendered the voter identity cards. Many other farmers also followed suit.

Yet, most of the farmers supported the democratic process wearing black shirts, and even put up black flags at their residences.

Had the Tahsildar given an assurance in writing, the issue could have been resolved easily, Mr. Velusamy said, holding the official responsible for the diminished voter turnout in Kangayam-Vellakovil region.

Expressing readiness to submit video and audio proof of the conversation the farmers had with the Tahsildar, Mr. Velusamy requested the Election Commission of India to conduct an impartial inquiry.

