Parambikulam Aliyar Irrigation Project Day celebrated at Pollachi

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan recently led the Parambikulam Aliyar Irrigation Project Day celebration at Pollachi by offering floral tributes to the portraits of late leaders and administrators who were instrumental in ideation and fructification of the inter-State project.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and senior officials, MLAs, and family members of the late leaders joined the Minister in paying tributes to the portraits of late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, former MLA V.K Palanisamy Gounder, former Union Minister C. Subramaniam, former MLA N. Mahalingam and former Water Resources Minister Padma Bhushan K.L. Rao at the office of Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the celebration of the day after assuming power to sensitise younger generation to water resources, water management and irrigation infrastructure, the Minister said.

The inter-State irrigation project of Tamil Nadu and Kerala was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, on October 7, 1961.

The PAP irrigation scheme was the largest benefitting the Kongu region. Work on a memorial for workers who had died in an accident while undertaking the project was being carried out, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.