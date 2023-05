Paramathi Velur inspector transferred

May 16, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Salem

Salem Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in-charge C. Vijayakumar on Tuesday issued transfer order to Paramathi Velur Inspector P. Suresh. The order was issued .following the incident of miscreants setting fire to a shed where migrant workers were staying in Jedarpalayam. Mr. Suresh was posted to Palacode police station in Dharmapuri district. Komarapalayam Inspector Ravi was posted to Paramathi Velur police station. ADVERTISEMENT

