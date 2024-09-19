ADVERTISEMENT

Paralympics medal winner Mariyappan honoured in Salem

Published - September 19, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi honouring Paralympics bronze medal winner Mariyappan Thangavelu at Deevattipatti on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Salem district administration honoured Paralympics bronze medal winner Mariyappan Thangavelu in Salem on Thursday.

Mariyappan Thangavelu, a resident of Periyavadagampatti in Kadayampatti taluk in the district, represented India in the recently concluded Paralympics in Paris and won a bronze medal in high jump. On Thursday, Mr. Mariyappan visited Deevattipatti in Salem where District Collector R. Brindha Devi congratulated him and honoured him. He was given a warm reception by the villagers. He thanked the Collector and the villagers for honouring him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US