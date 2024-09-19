Paralympics medal winner Mariyappan honoured in Salem

The Salem district administration honoured Paralympics bronze medal winner Mariyappan Thangavelu in Salem on Thursday.

Mariyappan Thangavelu, a resident of Periyavadagampatti in Kadayampatti taluk in the district, represented India in the recently concluded Paralympics in Paris and won a bronze medal in high jump. On Thursday, Mr. Mariyappan visited Deevattipatti in Salem where District Collector R. Brindha Devi congratulated him and honoured him. He was given a warm reception by the villagers. He thanked the Collector and the villagers for honouring him.