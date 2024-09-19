GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paralympics medal winner Mariyappan honoured in Salem

Published - September 19, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi honouring Paralympics bronze medal winner Mariyappan Thangavelu at Deevattipatti on Thursday.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi honouring Paralympics bronze medal winner Mariyappan Thangavelu at Deevattipatti on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Salem district administration honoured Paralympics bronze medal winner Mariyappan Thangavelu in Salem on Thursday.

Mariyappan Thangavelu, a resident of Periyavadagampatti in Kadayampatti taluk in the district, represented India in the recently concluded Paralympics in Paris and won a bronze medal in high jump. On Thursday, Mr. Mariyappan visited Deevattipatti in Salem where District Collector R. Brindha Devi congratulated him and honoured him. He was given a warm reception by the villagers. He thanked the Collector and the villagers for honouring him.

Published - September 19, 2024 08:06 pm IST

