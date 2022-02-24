Paralympic medallist interacts with school students in Salem

Paralympic medallist Mariappan Thangavelu interacted with school children as part of a ‘Meet the Champions’ programme here on Thursday.

Mr. Mariappan interacted with students from 100 schools and shared with them his experiences as part of the event organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. He shared his experiences of contesting the Paralympics and about his struggles and training for the International event.

Mr. Mariappan advised the students to keep his experiences in their mind and bring fame and medals to Tamil Nadu. He said that the various initiatives by the Centre for the development of sports were appreciable. The Paralympic medallist said that he would be setting up a training academy here for the benefit of rural students.

He added that he has started training for the next event and is targeting to improve his jumping height by two metres.

He told presspersons that he was elated to take part in the interaction with students.