Para Volleyball association seeks dedicated training facility in Coimbatore city.

The Para Volleyball Association of Coimbatore has urged the Corporation to allocate space for daily training sessions in the vacant area adjacent to Nehru Stadium, which is currently used for badminton.

Association president Arul Prakash stressed the need for a dedicated training facility, stating that officially registered since 2015, it has been actively competing in State and national level tournaments and is currently the top-ranked team among over 20 districts.

“Currently, we are practising at a private college facility, where our sessions often collide with other activities, leading to frequent cancellations. A dedicated facility will allow us to train without any hindrance,” he said.

They submitted a petition during a public grievance redressal meeting held on Tuesday chaired by Mayor R. Rangnayaki. The meeting received a total of 74 petitions from residents, regarding various civic issues such as birth and death certificates, road facilities, and drinking water.

The petitions were distributed across different zones: eight from the east zone, 22 from the west zone, 12 from the north zone, 10 from the south zone, 13 from the central zone, and nine from the head office.