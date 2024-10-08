GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Para Volleyball association seeks dedicated training facility in Coimbatore city.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Para Volleyball Association of Coimbatore has urged the Corporation to allocate space for daily training sessions in the vacant area adjacent to Nehru Stadium, which is currently used for badminton.

Association president Arul Prakash stressed the need for a dedicated training facility, stating that officially registered since 2015, it has been actively competing in State and national level tournaments and is currently the top-ranked team among over 20 districts.

“Currently, we are practising at a private college facility, where our sessions often collide with other activities, leading to frequent cancellations. A dedicated facility will allow us to train without any hindrance,” he said.

They submitted a petition during a public grievance redressal meeting held on Tuesday chaired by Mayor R. Rangnayaki. The meeting received a total of 74 petitions from residents, regarding various civic issues such as birth and death certificates, road facilities, and drinking water.

The petitions were distributed across different zones: eight from the east zone, 22 from the west zone, 12 from the north zone, 10 from the south zone, 13 from the central zone, and nine from the head office.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.