April 22, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Digi Yatra, which offers paperless and seamless entry, check-in and boarding, is getting ready at the Coimbatore International Airport.

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan said all the instruments and equipment required for the operation of Digi Yatra have been installed at the airport and testing of the systems were going on.

“It offers paperless travel experience to passengers and makes clearance at three checkpoints at the airport easy. There will be a separate entry for passengers who opt to use Digi Yatra. It works on the facial recognition system at the airport, and the Digi Yatra app installed on the passengers’ mobile phones,” he said.

Passengers who wish to use the facility are required to install the app on their mobile phones and get themselves registered by providing personal credentials, including Aadhaar. The user will be asked to click a selfie, which will be matched by the facial recognition system at the airport. Before the journey, app users need to upload their travel document.

At the airport, passengers need to scan their boarding pass on the app at the e-gate where the facial recognition camera will also verify the flier. The data generated on the app at the first e-gate will ensure smooth clearance of the passengers at the remaining checkpoints.

According to Mr. Valavan, all the arrangements for Digi Yatra have been completed at the airport and synchronous operation of the system is being tested for its launch soon.

