Paper evaluation begins at six centres in Erode

The evaluation of answer sheets of SSLC and Plus Two board examinations commenced at six centres in the district on Wednesday.

Board examinations for these classes were held in May and evaluation was planned to be completed by June 17. While Plus Two answer sheets were evaluated at Vellalar School in Thindal, Bannari Amman School and Ideal School at Anthiyur, SSLC answer sheets were evaluated at Amala School at Gobichettipalayam, Kongu School at Nanjanapuram and at Saru School in Sathyamangalam. Teachers from government and government-aided schools were involved in the evaluation and if needed, the School Education department would rope in teachers from matriculation teachers for the process.