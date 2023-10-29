ADVERTISEMENT

PAP scheme tail-end farmers flay police action

October 29, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

: Farmers in the tail-end of Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) who have been protesting against water theft have conveyed their dismay over the filing of chargesheets against those who had taken part in protests.

With the hearing on the chargesheets to come up in the High Court next month, the farmers have expressed their resolve to further strengthen their efforts to prevent water theft.

The PAP Vivasayigal Nala Sangam, Upparu Anai Vivasayigal Sangam and Alampalayam Poosarinaicken Eri Vivasayigal Sangam are learnt to have conveyed to the police and the Water Resources Department about the diversion of water for a 35-day duration to a certain well, and the commercial sale of the water.

According to the farmers, 2,350 mcft (million cubic feet) water has to be released into the canal in two rounds. But, the water being released even for one round was inadequate.

A representative of a farmer organisation said they had submitted records to the Water Resources Department to prove that water was released only for 105 hours instead of 120 hours into the PAP Pudupalayam Branch canal in the last shift .

