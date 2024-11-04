PAP ayacutdars in tail-end Kangayam-Vellakoil belt pitch for restoration of five rounds of wetting

Farmers of Vellakoil-Kangayam belt in the tail-end of PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) branch canal have sought revival of five rounds of wetting, which, they claim, was in vogue a few years ago.

The third of the four wettings is now in progress. The Water Resources Department began releasing water for the four wettings in phases over a 120-day duration with effect from August 18.

As per the plan, water to the extent of 8,000 million cubic feet will be released at intervals for the four wettings till December 16.

According to the cultivators in the Kangayam-Vellakoil belt, the fifth wetting would be of help in the rainfall-deficit tail-end areas as groundwater could be recharged, thereby giving a fillip to micro-irrigation and supporting the livelihood of livestock farmers in no small measure.

The 2,000 mcft per wetting has been calculated factoring in transmission loss. According to PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil) president P Velusamy, the Water Resources Department has not done enough to cut down transmission losses to the tail-end farmers, which, he estimated, to be in excess of 30 % by the time the water reaches the distributary canals.

Inadequacy of rainfall in the tail-end area has been exacerbated by shortage in water accrual in the canal by tail-end farmers due to over-drawal along the main canal, which the department is unable to curtail due to political interference, Mr. Velusamy charged.

The scope for fifth wetting could well be explored during the latter part of December, and first half of January 2025, he emphasised.

Official sources said the water distribution was taking place as planned, and adequacy of water flow was being monitored. The scope for fifth wetting does not exist, an official explained, adding that, in any case, farmers know for themselves that squeezing a time schedule for fifth wetting at this juncture is an improbability.

