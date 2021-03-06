Coimbatore

Pannimadai VAO held for graft

The village administrative officer of Pannimadai and a former village assistant were arrested on charges of graft on Thursday.

Karthik from Pannimadai approached VAO C. Sivakumar (39) on Tuesday for a signature for name change in patta. He was asked to pay ₹ 7,000 as bribe for the work. Mr. Karthik lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and a trap was laid. On Wednesday, Mr. Karthik went to the village office and gave the money to former village assistant R. Palanisamy (60), who collected it on behalf of Sivakumar. A team comprising DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police T.H. Ganesh, inspectors Arumugam, Sasilekha and Vijayalakshmi nabbed the two. The DVAC office can be reached at 0422-2449550.

