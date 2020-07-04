Panic buying in Salem ahead of complete lockdown

Chaotic scenes prevailed at markets and shops here on Saturday aas people scrambled to stock up essentials ahead of complete lockdown in the State on Sunday.
Huge crowd were seen at farmers’ market without following social distancing normsdespite repeated requests from officials and farmers.
K.R. Matheshwaran, a farmer at Sooramangalam uzhavar sandhai, said, “huge crowd was noticed in the market on Saturday as public feared that they might run out of essentials on complete lockdown day. The market got over early today (Saturday). However, despite various awareness campaigns, public continued to bring children and senior citizens to the markets which is not advisable at the moment. We had to request repeatedly with public to follow physical distancing norms.”
Physical distancing went for a toss at places like Shevapet market and Pal market.
According to Corporation officials, the civic body collected fine of ₹ 58,850 from 99 commercial spaces for violating physical distancing norms and conducting sales without wearing masks on July 3 and 4.
Long queues were noticed at petrol pumps in Salem.
In Salem, public have been advised not to venture out for morning or evening walks on Sunday and District Collector has warned of stern legal action against them.
