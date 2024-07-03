ADVERTISEMENT

Pani puri sellers asked to adhere to rules in Salem

Updated - July 03, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 07:51 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Food safety department officials inspecting a pani puri shop in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 03 July 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Officials of the Food Safety Department have asked pain puri sellers in Salem to adhere to rules and not use artificial colouring agents or flavours in their items.

A team led by R. Kathiravan, the Designated Officer of the department, inspected shops and carts selling pani puri in the city on Wednesday. Sellers were asked to follow hygienic practices and wear gloves while dipping their hands into the container to serve pani puri and to use disposable plates. Since most of the carts were located along the road, they were asked to cover the pani puri and other items and ensure hygiene. Officials said that raids would continue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US