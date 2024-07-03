Pani puri sellers asked to adhere to rules in Salem

Officials of the Food Safety Department have asked pain puri sellers in Salem to adhere to rules and not use artificial colouring agents or flavours in their items.

A team led by R. Kathiravan, the Designated Officer of the department, inspected shops and carts selling pani puri in the city on Wednesday. Sellers were asked to follow hygienic practices and wear gloves while dipping their hands into the container to serve pani puri and to use disposable plates. Since most of the carts were located along the road, they were asked to cover the pani puri and other items and ensure hygiene. Officials said that raids would continue.