Coimbatore

Panel visit to wall collapse site today

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Ramshankar Katheria and Vice Chairperson L. Murugan will visit Nadur in Mettuppalayam taluk in Coimbatore at noon on Thursday where a wall collapse claimed 17 lives.

Later, the panel will have a meeting with Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, a press release from the district administration said on Wednesday.

