Panel to inquire into new born baby suffering shoulder fracture at Udhanapalli PHC; no negligence, says DD Health

An inquiry has been initiated into the incident of a new born baby boy suffering a shoulder fracture during delivery at the Udhanapalli Primary Health Centre here in Shoolagiri. The delivery took place on October 20, where the mother Vasantha (22) came to the hospital with full dilatation causing for an urgent delivery of her baby boy.

Requesting anonymity, a Medical Department source said, the woman came with full dilatation at 4.30 p.m. and the delivery happened at 5 p.m. The on duty doctor’s call ended at 4 p.m and the staff nurses were incharge for the evening and night.

“Not all deliveries are the same and each baby will present itself differently, some with head, some shoulder and in this case the mother came with full dilatation with the shoulder already locked. They arrived at 4.38 p.m. and the baby was delivered at 5 p.m, and there was no time for preparation. Any delay would have caused an obstructed delivery endangering both the mother and the newborn,” says the source.

Asked if there was a possibility of negligence or lack of training for the duty nurses, the source said it was a critical delivery to start with. The nurses arrested the bleeding and on noticing the swell in the baby’s shoulder, they were immediately referred to Hosur Government Hospital.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar said, in this case, the presentation was that of the shoulder, which was locked in the hip bone and had to be compressed for delivery.

“Any fracture in a child upto 8 years heals quickly and for a new born, it is even quicker because they are still forming. There can be no urgent intervention for the baby and POP (Plaster of Paris) is the only treatment,” added Mr.Kumar. The parents were immediately referred to the Hosur Government Hospital upon noticing the swell and after treatment for 10 days, they were sent home. Now some third party has raised an issue but the parents understood the complication and were on board with us, says Dr.Kumar.

Additional PHCs have a few doctors but have to perform 10 to 15 deliveries and block PHC has 40 to 50 deliveries per month, which is to say, it is a well functioning block, according to DD, Health. There was no negligence, but since an issue has been raised, I have formed an inquiry committee.

The nurse, who delivered the baby, was bereaved of her mother on Monday and hence the inquiry could not be completed, said Dr.Ramesh Kumar.